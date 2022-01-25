Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 7.1%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 58.50 and last traded at 59.34. Approximately 93,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,986,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at 63.90.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 103.04.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $4,771,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $4,289,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

