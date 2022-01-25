Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 2,558 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $88,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

