Robert Disbrow Buys 39,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,248,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,236,160.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow purchased 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

Shares of PNE remained flat at $C$0.65 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,796. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.