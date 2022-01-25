Robonomics.network (XRT) Market Cap Achieves $7.24 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $500,093.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $6.81 or 0.00018416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,212,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,509 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

