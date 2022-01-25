Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 80,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

