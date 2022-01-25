Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.