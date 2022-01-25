Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 5,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,486,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.89.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

