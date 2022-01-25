Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,736. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 296,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,536,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.