Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$64.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.14.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B stock traded up C$0.89 on Tuesday, reaching C$61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.17. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$54.69 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The firm has a market cap of C$31.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.