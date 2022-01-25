Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.17

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.17 and traded as low as C$59.58. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.73, with a volume of 1,730,052 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI.B shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.17. The firm has a market cap of C$30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

