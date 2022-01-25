ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.58

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get ROHM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.