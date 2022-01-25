Roku (ROKU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently:

1/20/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $430.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B.

ROKU stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,724. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

