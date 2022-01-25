Rollins, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Rollins has decreased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

