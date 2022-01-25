ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00292073 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

