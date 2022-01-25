Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $320.60

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.60 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.33), with a volume of 223366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.80 ($4.36).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 420 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.46) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.52) to GBX 395 ($5.33) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.72) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.68.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

