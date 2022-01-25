Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 222 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 222 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

