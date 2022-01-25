Royal Bank of Canada Increases Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 90

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 11,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

