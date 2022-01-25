Royal Bank of Canada Increases E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €12.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

EONGY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 62,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

