Royal Bank of Canada Increases E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €12.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
EONGY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 62,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
