Royal Bank of Canada Increases Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target to €20.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

RDEIY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 185,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,898. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

