Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $23.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. KBC Group boosted its holdings in Invesco by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 106,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 70,331 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management raised its position in shares of Invesco by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 247,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 120,371 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $6,408,000. Charter Trust Company raised its position in shares of Invesco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Company now owns 8,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates now owns 122,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 90,475 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.