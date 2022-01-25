Royal Bank of Canada Raises E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €12.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

EONGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 62,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,874. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

