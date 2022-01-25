Royal Bank of Canada Raises SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Price Target to GBX 1,825

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSEZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SSEZF stock remained flat at $$22.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

