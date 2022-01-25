Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.57

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.57 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 121.05 ($1.63). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 119.55 ($1.61), with a volume of 4,186,183 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.57.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

