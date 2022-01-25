Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Shares Down 2%

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE) was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

About Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Incis an energy recovery company. It is focuses on the acquisition of coal, gas and renewable energy assets. The company was founded on March 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

