Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Royal Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

RGLD traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $103.51. 30,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,801. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.