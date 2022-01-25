Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $154,610.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,737,016 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

