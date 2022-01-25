Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $11.31. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 20,682 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

