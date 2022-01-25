RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.2%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 258,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 316,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,808 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.