RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 6.4% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.96. 46,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 808,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RPC by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RPC by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

