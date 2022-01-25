Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.50

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78), with a volume of 15828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.25.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

