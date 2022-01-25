Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.50

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78), with a volume of 15828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.25.

Rua Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rua Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rua Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.