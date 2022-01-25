Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Down 8.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 9,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $630.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.