Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.