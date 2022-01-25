Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 7.2%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.94. 88,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,906,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,164,704 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.