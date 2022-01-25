Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.72. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

