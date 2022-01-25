Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,576 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

