Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,262 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 717.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 36.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUSA stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.