Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,350 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.09% of IntriCon worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 million, a P/E ratio of 146.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.