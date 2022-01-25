Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,966 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

