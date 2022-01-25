Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

