Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,161,789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

DY opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

