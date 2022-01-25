Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.