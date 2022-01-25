Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 91.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

