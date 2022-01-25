Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

