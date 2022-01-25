Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

