Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cimpress worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

