Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -250.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

