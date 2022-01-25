Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of GMS worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

