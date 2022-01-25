Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

