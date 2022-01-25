Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

