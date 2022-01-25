Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Vera Bradley worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 28.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRA. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.